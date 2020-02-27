Home Cities Bengaluru

Trek it or leave it: Skandagiri ‘hot’,Rani Jhari not

Eco Tourism Board lists recognised routes

Published: 27th February 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 40-km route of Skandagiri is the most preferred by trekkers and the recently compiled statistics by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Board confirms this. Between August 2017 and January 2020, as many as 27,017 trekkers have visited Skandagiri in Chikkaballapur, followed by 9,706 to Makalidurga in Doddaballapur. However, only three people trekked the 15-km trail to Rani Jhari. 

“Most of the trekkers are from Bengaluru and they prefer the hillocks of Chikkaballapur and Doddaballapur because of the easy accessibility. Skandagiri is the most preferred as it’s a good spot to watch the sunrise. Also, even though Rani Jhari offers a good scenic view, the footfall is the least. It has also been noted that very few people visit Bandage Falls in Chikkamagaluru but a good footfall (2,033) is 
reported at Ettinabuja,” said Assistant Conservator of Forests Ramesh, from Eco- Tourism Board.  

Some board officials have also noticed that there is a lack of interest from the circle forest department officials to promote trekking at the listed sites. “There are 11 regulated and recognised trekking sites listed by the board, but the places around Bengaluru get a lot of traction because the forest officials in these places promote them. However, that does not seem to be the case with Hassan and Chikkamagaluru circle,” said another board official. 

The Board officials have also found that at many locations like Devarayanadurga, Avalabetta and Siddara Betta, the footfall is not regulated as many people enter stating that they are visiting the temple on the hillock. So  less footfall is reported. Now with the increasing footfall to the hillocks of Skandagiri and Makalidurga, the Board is planning to open more trek routes as the carrying capacity to each site is defined and cannot be increased.

“There are many illegal trekking places. Some are under the forest department which can be explored like at Kunti Betta in Pandavapura), Tadiandamol (highest peak in Madikeri) and even in Kudremukh. The divisional forest officials are preparing a list of 30- 32 places where more trekking routes can be opened,” the official said. 

The Board is also working on training many naturalists to be ready when more trekking routes are opened up. The training programme will be completed in a month’s time and then at least a 100 more will be added. The trek routes in MM Hills and Bannerghatta National Park have been closed because of elephant and tiger movement and sightings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp