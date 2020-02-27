Home Cities Bengaluru

Why you should avoid air conditioners this summer

With the onset of  summer,  ACs will  oon become  a thing  of comfort  in every  household, but staying in such an environment will cause harm to the skin and body 

Published: 27th February 2020 06:53 AM

By Dr Chytra V Anand
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air conditioners have become an integral part of our lives and have become synonymous to comfort and not just luxury. With the sweltering rise of temperatures across the globe, air conditioners for most of us have become an absolute necessity. But staying in AC for a prolonged period comes with its share of harm to the skin and body.

Dehydration – Dry and itchy skin
As conditioners suck the humidity from the room leaving it dry and cold, one tends to feel dehydrated. This is because the body’s temperature and hence the skin react naturally to adjust to the atmospheric conditions. Such dehydration is usually not felt by the person but mostly by the internal systems and hence can trigger headaches and migraines.

Air conditioners tend to absorb all the moisture in a room, thereby extracting the moisture from your skin as well. This affects the epidermis, and makes the skin very dry and if the skin is not sufficiently hydrated it ends up getting stretched, which in turn, makes it itchy and flaky eventually reducing the overall elasticity. As the temperature of the surrounding area gets reduced the sweat production also reduces which further leads to unhealthy and dull skin.

Skin degeneration
People often step out of an air-conditioned environment into the scorching heat outside, or walk into an air-conditioned place from the sweltering outdoors. This sudden shift from one temperature to another can prove to be very stressful for the skin, as it affects and damages the skin’s ability to regenerate which eventually causes it to become undernourished, and dull.

llergies and infections
If the AC is not properly maintained, it can lead to increased chances of allergies, resulting in skin rashes, redness or even in some cases, making the skin sensitive to higher temperatures.

However, if there can be damages, there surely exist ways by which one can counteract them. Hence, here are some tips to combat the effects of air conditioning on your skin:
Keep the skin hydrated by drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water, daily.
 Moisturise skin regularly by applying medicated moisturisers suggested by a dermatologist. This counteracts the drying effects that air conditioning has.
Avoid excessive use of hot water and harsh soaps because they tend to dry up the skin as well. Use mild glycerin-based or ph balanced soaps. We would suggest that you should have a word with your dermatologist first before zeroing in on one.
Reduce the use of AC to minimal, don’t become too dependent on air conditioners. Your body knows how to cool it off on its own, an air conditioner of course offers instant gratification but anything that isn’t natural comes with its share of side effects.
 Change your air conditioning filters every 4-6 weeks. A clean filter will ensure that none of your allergies get triggered due to the dirt, dust and germs that get trapped in the filters.

The author is CEO and chief consultant dermatologist, Kosmoderma Skin & Hair Clinics

