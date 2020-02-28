Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal launch postponed to May-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi on Thursday extended the deadline for launching operations at the Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal to end of May, thereby permitting another two months for the ongoing works there. Around the same time, actual work on the terminal at Cantonment railway station that is being built exclusively for running more suburban train services would be launched.

He was briefing newspersons after a function organised at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office on Thursday to launch the bi-weekly Shivamogga-Chennai Central-Shivamogga Town Tatkal Express via video conferencing. “The terminal will be fully completed and we will start train operations launch then itself,” he said. Angadi had warned of stringent action against railway officials if the deadline was missed. However, he appeared to have relented on Thursday. Express had reported earlier this month that the terminal was not likely to be ready by March due.

Ajay Kumar Singh, general manager, South Western Railway, said 32 pairs of trains will begin operations when the terminal is ready. “It will decongest KSR railway station as well as Yesvantpur,” he said. He said that an average footfall of one lakh is expected here daily. The Rs 192.58-crore terminal had missed many deadlines in the past. It will have seven platforms, an air-conditioned lobby, three pit lines, seven stabling lines, distributed electronic interlocking system, STP to treat four lakh litres of sewage water per day and a Rain Water Harvesting Plant for 22,000 square metres.

The minister also said that work on the terminal at Cantonment will begin by end of May as tenders were being finalised. The Rs 37.94 crore terminal, sanctioned by the Railway Board in April 2019, will help in running MEMU/DEMU trains to Marikuppam, Hosur, Tumakuru and Devanahalli.

Earlier, before waving the symbolic green flag to launch the bi-weekly service, CM B S Yediyurappa said, “Karnataka has always allocated more funds for railway projects than any other state.” He also called upon the railways to expedite these projects at the earliest: Tumakuru-Chitradurga, Davangere-Tumakuru-Rayadurga, Gadag-Wadi-Raichur, Bagalkot-Kudachi, Chikkamagaluru-Bengaluru, Shivamogga to Shikaripura and Ranebennur-Shivamogga-Harihar. Giant Display Digital Boards that would disseminate arrival and departure information were launched for 32 stations falling within the Bangalore Railway Division. Renovated AC lounges and waiting hall were also launched. Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra was also present.

talks on suburban rail

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) were slated to holds talks regarding Bengaluru’s suburban rail project on Thursday. “The CCEA has to approve it and then the Cabinet. It will be done soon.” Asked about the reasons for the delay in clearance, Angadi said, “The CCEA had some clarifications and sent some questions to the Railways. They are all technical in nature. The responses have been sent now. “

Shivamogga to Chennai Central

Shivamogga Town-Chennai Central-Shivamogga Town Tatkal Express has been made a bi-weekly. The train began operations in November 2019. Beginning February 28, Shivamogga Town-Chennai Central Tatkal Express (No. 06221) will leave Shivamogga on Mondays and Fridays. It will start at 11.55 pm and reach at 11.45 am the following day. The Chennai Central-Shivamogga Town Tatkal Express (No. 06222) will depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays from February 29. It will leave at 3 pm from Chennai Central and reach Shivamogga Town at 3.55 am.