Bengaluru metro worker falls to his death while installing escalator at Pattanagere metro station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old worker carrying out works related to the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station of Metro's Phase-II fell to his death on Friday morning.

Pattanagere is an elevated station and falls in the Mysore Road-Kengeri Line (Reach 2A).

According to an official release, the deceased individual hailed from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

The release stated that he was carrying out chipping work for the escalator shaft at the concourse level and fell to the ground around 11 am.

He was then immediately shifted to the Hi-Tech Hospital and then to Victorial Hospital.

He was declared dead at around 11.45 am.

Asked about the incident and the possibility of negligence by the contractor for not having a safety net below, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNIE, “It is not possible to put up such nets at all places. Though safety nets are used in many construction spots, they cannot be put everywhere.”

The contractor has lodged an accident report at the Kengeri police station, the release said. Further investigations are on.

