Cinema Donkey rules Day 1 at Biffes show

After a celebratory inauguration of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival, its opening day saw a calmer response.

BENGALURU: After a celebratory inauguration of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival, its opening day saw a calmer response. The festival saw a footfall of over 3,000 visitors including international and national filmmakers such as acclaimed director Girish Kasaravalli, actor and politician Kumar Bangarappa and more.

Suneel Puranik, chairman of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and N. Vidyashankar, artistic director of the festival launched Directors’ Film Bazaar in collaboration with the Film Directors Association. “The Directors’ Film Bazaar gives a platform to Kannada movies and its makers to get more exposure.”

Keeping its commitment to going green, BIFFES and Bookmyshow issued digital passes, a highlight of the press conference. Organisers explained that unlike previous years, digitisation was brought in to be responsible in a socio-enviromental way. It also helped in making the movie going experience easier. Though there were some glitches in the registration process, organisers said it is expected to be sorted by day two.

Though the response was more lukewarm than expected, some movies saw a filled house. Cinema Donkey directed by Shahed Ahmadlou, the opening movie of 12th BIFFES 2020 still stayed the most popular movie of the day. Screenings are spread across four cinema halls in the city - Orion Mall, Raj Kalavidara Sangha, Suchitra Film Society and Navrang Theatre. 

