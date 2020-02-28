Doc slips from moving bus, driver arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old MBBS doctor was killed when he slipped from a moving BMTC bus in Shanthinagar bus stand on Double Road on Thursday afternoon. Based on a statement, the bus driver was arrested for allegedly leaving the door open. The deceased, Dr Andanur Chinthan, was working as a tutor in Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science. Chinthan was a native of Davangere and was planning to pursue MD.

A senior police officer from Wilson Garden traffic police station said that the incident occurred around 2.45 pm when Chinthan boarded the bus which was heading to Shivajinagar. When he asked for a ticket to Majestic, the conductor replied that he had boarded the wrong bus. Chinthan tried to get down when the bus was moving and he lost control and slipped. He came under the rear wheel and was run over.

When the passengers screamed, the driver to stopped the bus. When they tried to rush him to a nearby hospital, they noticed that Chinthan was no more as the wheel had crushed his head.Basavaraj, an eye witness gave a statement before the Wilson garden police and bus driver Thayanna B, a resident of Kaggalipura was arrested immediately. He allegedly had not locked the door which led to the mishap.