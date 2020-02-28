Home Cities Bengaluru

In dusty Bengaluru, more kids now need inhalers 

Air quality scientists and pediatricians have found that an increasing number of 3-year-old children are using inhalers to increase their lung capacity.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air quality scientists and pediatricians have found that an increasing number of 3-year-old children are using inhalers to increase their lung capacity. This was one of the many findings which drew city-based pediatricians to hold their first-ever meeting on how respiratory problems in children can be controlled. Speaking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the meeting, Dr K R Bharat Kumar Reddy, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Shishuka Children’s Hospital, said Bengaluru is not just the asthma capital but has also become the allergy capital over the years.

“Pediatricians are seeing that at least 85 per cent of the patients have respiratory problems. In the last six months, I have attended to 450 cases and a large number are being reported from Marathahalli, Ring Road areas,  Horamavu and Kalyan Nagar. So we are assessing how there has been an increase, what the government should do and how the topic of air pollution needs to be addressed,” he said.

He added that normally in summers the pollution levels and respiratory cases should come down, but that they are actually on the rise. “We found that this is because of increasing construction activities, road construction, footpath works etc. Though people blame the weather, that is not the truth. It has been observed that when people travel to colder places, their respiratory problems have shown an improvement. The problem in the city is pollutants combined with allergens.” 

The conference was organised by International Pediatrics Association and Indian Pediatrics Association along with Heal, an NGO, at John’s Hospital.  To address the air pollution problem and its impact on children, monitoring devices are also being installed in schools along the ring roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Air pollution
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp