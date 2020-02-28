Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro commuters worried over safety of vehicles at Baiyappanahalli parking

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has pasted a few notices at this space on the Ramamurthy Nagar side.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:44 AM

The parking lot at Baiyappanahalli Metro station

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the expiry of a parking contract at Baiyappanahalli Metro station and the new licencee yet to start shop, hundreds of Metro commuters who park their vehicles here daily before heading for work are a worried lot. Since Tuesday (February 25), commuters have been parking their vehicles free of cost at the sprawling parking lot here. 

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has pasted a few notices at this space on the Ramamurthy Nagar side. “Free parking till new licensee is in place. Parking at owners risk. BMRCL is not responsible for your vehicles,” the notices say. Nearly 2,000 two-wheelers and 300 four-wheelers can be parked at this location, the biggest Metro parking lot. The relatively smaller parking lot on the Old Madras Road side of the Metro station, is functioning normally. 

Software professional, Aditya Raj, who heads to Trinity Metro station for work daily, suspects deliberate damage done to the tyres of his hi-end bike parked here. “A wheel had a puncture yesterday and the chap at the puncture shop said it had multiple holes on it with the tube slashed. I spent Rs 1,100 to rectify it,” he says. Chief Public Relations Officer, B L Yashavanth Chavan told TNIE “The present contract has expired and the new contractor will begin operations in a couple of days. That is why it is temporarily unmanned.”

