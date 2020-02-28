Move to rename BBMP schools and colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The names of all BBMP schools and colleges will be named after Kempegowda, if the BBMP education standing committee officials have their way. Manjula N Swamy, chairperson of the committee, said on Thursday that the proposal to change the names of all 159 educational institutions falling under BBMP limits will be placed at the council meeting.

“We must honour the founder of the city. There is nothing wrong in naming educational institutions after him. Even the airport is named after him,” she said.

She said that a proposal to get all 730 government schools under the BBMP’s control will also be placed. These schools are now under the zilla panchayats. Inspired by the Delhi school model to increase the quality of education, the BBMP is working to set up schools on the same lines here. One such school will be at ward 91, where MLA Rizwan Arshad has also shown interest, Manjula said. The school will be set up with funds from Arshad (Rs 6.5 crore), BBMP (Rs 1.5 crore) and an NO (Rs 3 crore). She said this model will be replicated in all schools and wards, Teachers will also be trained at these model schools.