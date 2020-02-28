Rowdy’s colourful crime run: Suparis, hot chases, encounters 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is not the first time that the city police opened fire at Slum Bharath. He has a history of being chased by police several times and Bharath had targeted police officials, businessmen and his rival gangs. February 2019: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths shot Bharath in the leg when he allegedly attacked a constable who tried to nab him. Bharath was released from jail in December 2018, but was back to his criminal ways. He continued to take ‘supari’ (contract killings), and had even made it known that he planned to kill a local politician.

March 2019: Rowdy Slum Bharath who was in judicial custody after the arrest by CCB police had revealed that some of his associates had taken a contract to finish a Sandalwood actor. Based on his information, a special team swung into action and nabbed Nitesh (29), Nithyanand (32), both residents of Sheshadripuram, Madhusudan (34) of Vijayanagar and Pruthviraj (28), of PG Halli while they were hatching the robbery plot.

September 2019: Kamakshipalya police had opened fire at two associates of Slum Bharath who were on the run after killing a 34-year-old tanker driver, Mahesh Kumar, over an old rivalry. Both accused Praveen alias Hitachi (24) and Abhi alias Handrahalli, (26), are history sheeters and Kumar was hacked to death by a gang. A team headed by Inspector Goutham surrounded the accused and the prime accused Slum Bharath had planned the murder of Kumar. Kumar and his brother Prasanna were involved in a double murder case reported in Tavarekere in 2014.

January 2020: A filmi chase ended in nought after Slum Bharath gave the cops the slip when a special team raided a house in Banashankari where Bharath (30) and associates were partying. Rajgopalnagar police station inspector Dinesh Patil BS, and hired private vehicles to nab Bharath in Banashankari. The police had found about six people, including Bharath and three women, celebrating. A police constable Shivaswamy nabbed Bharath, but he was threatened with a machete. He escaped in a car and two bikes while the police managed to nab Mohan who aided their escape. Out on bail, Bharath committed another murder.