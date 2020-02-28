Top cop’s cryptic query on ‘eagle trainer’ has Twitter abuzz 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday, a tweet by city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao set off the twitterati, not just in Bengaluru but the world over.Bhaskar Rao tweeted: “Do we have any Eagle Trainers in Bangalore or in our country? Need help...(sic)”. In just a few hours, it created a lot of buzz. While some offered him help with eagle, vulture and pigeon trainers, some others wondered if he was planning to use eagles to bring down unauthorised drones. The tweet was posted at 2.41 pm. Since then, the city police chief’s phone has not stopped buzzing.

Some also helped him with numbers of wildlife rescuers, bird experts and naturalists. A few activists also educated him on wildlife protection acts and rules and legalities involved.However, the commissioner kept up the suspense, and did not reveal why he needed an eagle trainer. He said: “Please wait for some time. People forget that I am an IPS officer and I also have knowledge of forest and wildlife rules and laws. If elephants can be trained (which are an integral part of wildlife) what is wrong with eagles.

However, all I can say is this will not be any harm to any wildlife. Whatever inputs and information I am getting is being noted. The responses are being made note of, people’s details are being noted and this will help in only improving the city’s law and order situation.”

To a question whether the eagle meant just the bird, or a code name of a flying machine, he said people will just have to wait for some time. “We are working on how to improve the city’s security and I assure that all information and work the department is doing will only be beneficial to people. The department is working for the welfare of the people and all the inputs obtained will also be used for that only,” he said.

He admitted that his tweet had created a lot of buzz and people were wondering what it is about. He admitted that eagle trainers were not what actually people thinking it is.