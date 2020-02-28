Home Cities Bengaluru

Top cop’s cryptic query on ‘eagle trainer’ has Twitter abuzz 

On Thursday, a tweet by city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao set off the twitterati, not just in Bengaluru but the world over.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday, a tweet by city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao set off the twitterati, not just in Bengaluru but the world over.Bhaskar Rao tweeted: “Do we have any Eagle Trainers in Bangalore or in our country? Need help...(sic)”. In just a few hours, it created a lot of buzz. While some offered him help with eagle, vulture and pigeon trainers, some others wondered if he was planning to use eagles to bring down unauthorised drones. The tweet was posted at 2.41 pm. Since then, the city police chief’s phone has not stopped buzzing. 

Some also helped him with numbers of wildlife rescuers, bird experts and naturalists. A few activists also educated him on wildlife protection acts and rules and legalities involved.However, the commissioner kept up the suspense, and did not reveal why he needed an eagle trainer. He said: “Please wait for some time. People forget that I am an IPS officer and I also have knowledge of forest and wildlife rules and laws. If elephants can be trained (which are an integral part of wildlife) what is wrong with eagles.

However, all I can say is this will not be any harm to any wildlife. Whatever inputs and information I am getting is being noted. The responses are being made note of, people’s details are being noted and this will help in only improving the city’s law and order situation.”

To a question whether the eagle meant just the bird, or a code name of a flying machine, he said people will just have to wait for some time. “We are working on how to improve the city’s security and I assure that all information and work the department is doing will only be beneficial to people. The department is working for the welfare of the people and all the inputs obtained will also be used for that only,” he said.
He admitted that his tweet had created a lot of buzz and people were wondering what it is about. He admitted that eagle trainers were not what actually people thinking it is.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp