Home Cities Bengaluru

Bend it like a beast

Celebs like Kanan Gill, Samyuktha Hegde are trained in the ABCs of animal flow workout

Published: 29th February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

heath, fitness

Photo | Pandarinath B

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Entering Academy of Strength in Indiranagar doesn’t feel like a gym. For those who get bored just at the thought of running on a treadmill or lifting weights, animal flow workouts will come as a relief. In this form of exercise, which is quickly gaining traction in Bengaluru, you will be moving like apes, beasts and crabs.  “The bodyweight movement done on the floor sans any gym equipment, includes movements similar to those of animals – just as the name suggests. Specific muscles come into play with every move,” says Devrath Vijay aka Ninja Dev, who is one of the two animal flow master instructors in India. He adds that the reasons for the rising popularity is due to the non-rigorous training sessions. 

Along with animal movement patterns, there are lots of switches, patterns and active stretches. “You are on all fours, and the way gravity acts on your spine has an effect on your core strength,” says Vijay, adding there are no restrictions during animal flow workouts. “At times, your stomach faces the ceiling, while at other times, you lie on it. Every joint is moved in different angles, thus providing a holistic approach to how your body moves all the time,” he says. 

Started by Miami-based Mike Fitch, animal flow workout is becoming popular and is practised by well-known faces like stand-up comedian Kanan Gill, actor Samyuktha Hegde, and motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay, all of whom have been trained under certified level-one animal flow instructor Suhail Mohammed aka Coach Fatboy. “The transition of energy flow is easier and comes in with a lot of stability, strength and mobility, which are key factors for this workout. Animal flow gets the smallest of muscles moving right from scratch,” says Mohammed. 

The 30-year-old trainer adds that animal flow is more of a mind-muscle connect than just a regular workout. People are under the idea that hitting the gym is only to lose weight, but according to Mohammed, this kind of workout is here to break the myth. “If somebody is not getting injured and being consistent throughout, that is what is most important,” he adds.

Creativity is key in this case, and you need concentration to bring out innovative moves to reach a goal. “After some of our sessions, people started to feel more open, both mentally and physically. If you want to do a handstand (yoga pose), animal flow workouts will help you reach the flexibility and strength your muscles require,” says 31-year-old Vijay, adding that the ideal age group for this workout is between 18 and 40.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp