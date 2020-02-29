Bend it like a beast

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Entering Academy of Strength in Indiranagar doesn’t feel like a gym. For those who get bored just at the thought of running on a treadmill or lifting weights, animal flow workouts will come as a relief. In this form of exercise, which is quickly gaining traction in Bengaluru, you will be moving like apes, beasts and crabs. “The bodyweight movement done on the floor sans any gym equipment, includes movements similar to those of animals – just as the name suggests. Specific muscles come into play with every move,” says Devrath Vijay aka Ninja Dev, who is one of the two animal flow master instructors in India. He adds that the reasons for the rising popularity is due to the non-rigorous training sessions.

Along with animal movement patterns, there are lots of switches, patterns and active stretches. “You are on all fours, and the way gravity acts on your spine has an effect on your core strength,” says Vijay, adding there are no restrictions during animal flow workouts. “At times, your stomach faces the ceiling, while at other times, you lie on it. Every joint is moved in different angles, thus providing a holistic approach to how your body moves all the time,” he says.

Started by Miami-based Mike Fitch, animal flow workout is becoming popular and is practised by well-known faces like stand-up comedian Kanan Gill, actor Samyuktha Hegde, and motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay, all of whom have been trained under certified level-one animal flow instructor Suhail Mohammed aka Coach Fatboy. “The transition of energy flow is easier and comes in with a lot of stability, strength and mobility, which are key factors for this workout. Animal flow gets the smallest of muscles moving right from scratch,” says Mohammed.

The 30-year-old trainer adds that animal flow is more of a mind-muscle connect than just a regular workout. People are under the idea that hitting the gym is only to lose weight, but according to Mohammed, this kind of workout is here to break the myth. “If somebody is not getting injured and being consistent throughout, that is what is most important,” he adds.

Creativity is key in this case, and you need concentration to bring out innovative moves to reach a goal. “After some of our sessions, people started to feel more open, both mentally and physically. If you want to do a handstand (yoga pose), animal flow workouts will help you reach the flexibility and strength your muscles require,” says 31-year-old Vijay, adding that the ideal age group for this workout is between 18 and 40.