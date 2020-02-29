Home Cities Bengaluru

Bharath encounter: Police send report to SHRC

The city police on Friday sent a report on Slum Bharath’s encounter killing to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), as per NHRC guidelines.

Police at the encounter site in Peenya where Slum Bharath (inset) was shot dead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police on Friday sent a report on Slum Bharath’s encounter killing to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), as per NHRC guidelines. Meanwhile, the postmortem was conducted at Bowring Hospital and Bharath’s body was handed over to his family members.A senior police officer said that the report has been sent to SHRC as per the guidelines of Supreme Court and National Human Rights Commission. DCP North N Shashikumar prepared the report and sent it to the commission. 

The police have filed an attempt to murder case against Slum Bharath and his associates for attacking policemen before he was gunned down. Two separate cases have been registered at Soladevanahalli and Peenya police stations by the police officers who were part of the team. The gang had crashed a vehicle into the police jeep carrying Bharath before taking him away. As he was escaping, Bharath shot at Dinesh Patil, the police inspector from Rajagopanagar police station. However, Patil escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. 

As the case has to be investigated by a police officer not from the jurisdictional police stations, an assistant commissioner of police from the JC Nagar sub-division has been appointed the investigating officer and the probe has begun.The police officer said that two special teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who accompanied Bharath when they attacked policemen in Peenya and helped him escape from a police escort vehicle when he was being taken to the Rajagopalnagar police station in the early hours on Thursday. “We have gathered details of the accused and efforts are on to arrest them. Bharath’s body was handed over to his mother Kalavathi and his relatives took the mortal remains to Ramanagar to conduct the final rites,” he said. 

R K Dutta, SHRC member and retired DG&IGP, said, “We are aware of the encounter reported in the media and waiting for the report which has to be sent with 24 hours of the incident. SHRC will take its course after going through the report”.

Investigating officer begins probe
A senior police officer said, “On Friday, the JC Nagar ACP visited the encounter spot and took statements from the injured policemen who were at the crime scene when Bharath opened three rounds of fire at the policemen. The police officer collected all the evidence as part of the investigation. The statement of Bharath’s family too will be taken in a couple of days and the case will be probed thoroughly”.

