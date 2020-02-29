Home Cities Bengaluru

Bringing down social constructs

City-based rapper’s new single looks at religion and skin complexion 

Published: 29th February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan 
Express News Service

If one were to hear the title of city-based rapper Arshaq Malik’s new single, You & Your Gods, one would thing it has undertones of politics or the current scenario in the country. But the 25-year-old insists that the song, just like everything else he writes, is personal. “The track talks about religion, the general power it holds and people who are obsessed with complexion. Take religious people for example.

I come from a very conservative family where they are trained to raise children in a very directional light, no fault of theirs. And if one has lived long enough in South India then one would have figured out that a lot of people have this inferiority complex with skin complexion, which is an obsession,” he says. The new hard-hitting track, which released on February 15, also incorporates elements of metal with low growls, which is no surprise since he is also a part of the metal outfit Trash Talk. The song also features Chennai-based producer 47K (Deva).

Directed by Karim Poocha, the video features dancer-choreographer Swaroop Kishen who dons a bandaged mask-like outfit while he performs the dance form called bone breaking. “So  Deva and I go back and forth to produce together, but the lyrical content is taken care of by me.” Malik who was born in Trichy and raised in Abu Dhabi, states that though he was attracted to mainstream hip-hop in the beginning, it was the underground talent that caught his interest. “I was drawn to conscious rap. So, when I got to college, I started Trash Talk. Last year, I started my hip-hop project with Deva and worked on an album titled Joint Custody, which released in April 2019.

The album focused on city issues with a track, Make It Rain, which talks about water shortage,” says Malik.Malik states that a three-track EP with 47K, titled Young KK, is in the works. It revolves around the planet succumbing to pollution. “The Earth’s surface is polluted and the rich and privileged have moved to reside underground with ample supplies of oxygen. The character, Young KK, smuggles clean oxygen to the people suffering on the surface, in order to monetise the situation. I’m obsessed with such concepts of dystopia,” says Malik, who adds that an animated video on the concept is underway with Bengaluru-based visual designer, Preran Rai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp