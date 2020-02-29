‘Celebration of Summer’ on cards for govt school kids

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just few weeks left for the end of the academic year, around 1.4 crore children in over 53,000 government primary and high schools are set to get a treat. For the first time, Karnataka government is planning to conduct summer camps for children studying in government schools, mainly for kids in primary schools. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said, “The summer camps will be called ‘Besige Sambhrama’ (Celebration of Summer). We will choose the schools for children as they need not travel long distances from their house. We are yet to chalk out the design. The duration of the camp will be 15 days, but we are yet to decide the date,’’ he said.

Plans to teach music, dance, theatre and art to primary school children in April and May are in the initial stage. More clarity will emerge in the next few weeks. Official sources from the department said most children studying in government schools are from the lower middle class.

Their parents are often domestic workers or agriculture labourers. During the academic year, parents go to work and send their children to school. During summer, it is difficult for them to leave their children at home.

“If we conduct summer camps, children will get some quality time. They should also enjoy their summer vacation just like children who go to private schools, especially in urban areas,’’ the official said.



Sources said they are likely to rope in local artists who can come to the schools and teach folk art, music and dance.“We cannot afford people from the outside. There are a lot of artists in villages. This will also encourage these artists if they can teach their art to children. “We will pay them a nominal amount,’’ sources said.