College students take stand to save 8K trees

The existing two-lane and four-lane roads will be converted into four-lane and six-lane ones on the stretch between Bannerghatta, Sarjapur, Mandur, Anekal and Whitefield.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from 31 educational institutions and 185 citizens on Friday submitted a signed memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) to save 8,900 trees from being axed for various road works. 
In the memorandum they have stated: “The said projects require cutting of approx. 8,900 trees (see Annexure 1) for a road widening project, primarily to decongest the tech corridor.

The existing two-lane and four-lane roads will be converted into four-lane and six-lane ones on the stretch between Bannerghatta, Sarjapur, Mandur, Anekal and Whitefield. Some of these trees are over 80 years old and include peepal, banyan, tamarind and other species.” 

The also stated that despite huge environmental impact, the project proponent agency - KRDCL - has not provided any environmental impact assessment report or any environmental clearance. Neither has the agency conducted proper public consultation, as required by law. They urged the state government to review the projects in the context of comprehensive urban mobility plan for the city and carry out a Cumulative Environmental Impact Assessment along with coast benefit analysis from a public health angle. 

“We request you to plan for a sound public transport system with last mile connectivity, instead of widening of roads. We believe that it will be in the best interests of residents that Bengaluru, being identified as major internal migration city and facing pressures of water crisis and warming temperatures should expand in an ecologically sustainable fashion only,” the memorandum stated.

