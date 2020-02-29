Comed-K executive kidnapped, abandoned

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old assistant secretary of Comed-K was kidnapped by an eight-member gang while he was on his way to office on Wednesday morning. The gang later dumped him near Peenya after collecting five cheques for Rs 13.6 lakh, pen drives and forcing him to withdraw Rs 40,000.

A senior police officer from the Janabharathi police station said that they have formed a special team based on the victim’s complaint and have started the hunt for the accused, who are known to the family.

The victim, Vinayak Joshi, (name changed) stated in his complaint that he was on his way to office on his motorbike around 9.30 am when an unidentified man approached him to talk about an issue. Suddenly, a gang of five appeared out of nowhere, pushed Vinayak into a car, blindfolded him and drove towards NICE Road.

They took him to a farmhouse, where they threatened him to disclose details of his property and demanded that one of his sites be transferred to their name. They also discussed about a land dispute between Vinayak and his brother-in-law. They forced him to sign three cheques of Rs 1.2 lakh each and two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each.

He was later brought to Goraguntepalya and forced to withdraw Rs 40,000 from an ATM. Around evening, they dumped him in the same area. One of the gang members who was riding Vinayak’s bike handed it over to him and asked him to head home. Based on his complaint, the police verified the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Since the prime accused is a family member of the victim, the gang will be arrested soon, the police officer said.The police are searching for eight people who were part of the gang.