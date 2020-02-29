Fresh brews and new flavours with a tap room for all

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping up to its name of being the beer capital of India, Bengaluru has an extensive list of breweries and bottled brews that have made their way over the years. Adding to the list of beer houses is Bira 91 beverages, who officially launched their very first tap room in the city on the occasion of the company’s fifth anniversary. The launch also witnessed the release of limited-edition flavours such as Mango Lassi, Coconut Brown Ale and West Coast IPA.

Ankur Jain, founder, emphasised the idea of experimenting with new flavours. “We have 20 beers on tap, which are brewed in microbreweries. We are trying to build an innovation lab where consumers can provide feedback on our beers so we can figure what our next wide-scale release should be,” said Jain, who added that one new beer will be launched in the tap room every week, with the brews coming straight from their local brewery in Mysuru, which commissioned in November 2019.

Deepak Sinha, vice-president of marketing, Bira 91, emphasised on the tap being research and development lab to experiment with their brews and simultaneously gain consumer input in real-time. “We also have campaigns which we host throughout the year with specific ones like Bira Blonde and Bira 91 light that will be activated in the tap room to align to the campaign throughout the year,” said Sinha.