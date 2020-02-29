Home Cities Bengaluru

IIM-Bangalore students, staffers join hands against riots

They protested last Friday and have received permission from the police to continue for four consecutive Fridays.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Children take part in a protest against CAA and NRC at Bilal Bagh in Bengaluru

Children take part in a protest against CAA and NRC at Bilal Bagh in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing solidarity with people who died or were injured in Delhi riots, students, faculty members and staffers of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) held an hour-long silent protest outside the college campus on Friday.“We have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. We are now condemning the ongoing violence,” said Malay Bhattacharyya, senior professor, IIM-B.

A woman holds an anti-CAA placard
in front of IIM-B in Bengaluru on
Wednesday | Pandarinath B

Placards reading ‘Save humanity and future of India’ and ‘It is nice to be important but more important to be nice’ were held up by the protestors. “If the situation continues, there will be social disorder and more hatred,” he added.

They protested last Friday and have received permission from the police to continue for four consecutive Fridays. They previously held a 72-hour-long candle light vigil. Owing to restrictions by the institute and imposition of Section 144 by the police, they had earlier staged protests by placing placards and multiple footwear outside the campus, voicing against CAA, NRC and NPR.

No plans to ban pro, anti-CAA protests: Bommai
Kalaburagi: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government will deal with the anti-social elements with iron hands if they taken law into their hands. Everybody has the right to agitate, but if anybody tries to indulge in violence, the government will act sternly against them. Reacting to a media query over whether the government will appeal to the High Court to impose a ban on pro and anti-CAA protests being taken out by different organisations, Bommai who replied in negative said “as of now there is no such proposal before the government and the present laws are sufficient to control the violence.

