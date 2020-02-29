Of storytellers and suspense

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to combine storytelling and physical improvisational theatre in a Hindi play, Chappal Ki Dukaan Aage Hai will bring together an experiential and abstract reality. “A stroke of serendipity, a generous amount of magic, a glob of imagination, mix them all together, garnish with mirth and you get a hint of the sublime experience of being a part of Chappal ki Dukaan Aage Hai,” says director Kamal Pruthi, whose play is based on Sahitya Akademi Award winning author Vinod Kumar Shukla’s book Yasi.He points out that there are no actors but storytellers in the performance.

“There have been no group rehearsals since no one was aware who the co-actor storytellers are going to be until the premiere day,” he says, adding that although it felt strange to the performers, there was a sense of freedom to it. “Freedom and trust are the key words, with which we do this experimental and experiential show. All the actor storytellers and audience are given complete freedom to do what they want to, be themselves,” he says about the 90-minute performance.

While some may feel that the title of the play is ‘bizarre’, Pruthi says the suspense lies in the third page of the book where three words have to be reversed. “So go grab the book before you buy the tickets to the play. Yes, it happens rarely that people start buying the book before watching the show,” he says.

Pruthi gives a disclaimer since the format allows a lot of creative freedom to both the actor-storytellers and audience, anything can happen anytime during the show. “One has to be ready to creatively react to it,” he says, adding, “If they comes out confused from the auditorium, the purpose is well served.” The play will be performed on Feb 29 and March 1, at Garden of Samskaras, Whitefield, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Call: 9910894049.