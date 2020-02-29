Home Cities Bengaluru

Of storytellers and suspense

In an attempt to combine storytelling and physical improvisational theatre in a Hindi play, Chappal Ki Dukaan Aage Hai will bring together an experiential and abstract reality.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The play is based on the book Yasi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to combine storytelling and physical improvisational theatre in a Hindi play, Chappal Ki Dukaan Aage Hai will bring together an experiential and abstract reality. “A stroke of serendipity, a generous amount of magic, a glob of imagination, mix them all together, garnish with mirth and  you get a hint of the sublime experience of being a part of Chappal ki Dukaan Aage Hai,” says director Kamal Pruthi, whose play is based on Sahitya Akademi Award winning author Vinod Kumar Shukla’s book Yasi.He points out that there are no actors but storytellers in the performance.

“There have  been no group rehearsals since no one was aware who the co-actor storytellers are going to be until the premiere day,” he says, adding that although it felt strange to the performers,  there was a sense of freedom to it. “Freedom and trust are the key words, with which we do this experimental and experiential show.  All the actor storytellers and audience are given complete freedom to do what they want to, be themselves,” he says about the 90-minute performance. 

While some may feel that the title of the play is ‘bizarre’, Pruthi says the suspense lies in the third page of the book where three words have to be reversed. “So go grab the book before you buy the tickets to the play. Yes, it happens rarely that people start buying the book before watching the show,” he says.

Pruthi gives a disclaimer since the format allows a lot of creative freedom to both the actor-storytellers and audience, anything can happen anytime during the show. “One has to be ready to creatively react to it,” he says, adding, “If they comes out confused from the auditorium, the purpose is well served.”  The play will be performed on Feb 29 and March 1, at Garden of Samskaras, Whitefield, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Call: 9910894049.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp