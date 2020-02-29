RSS meet in Bengaluru from March 15-17

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding its three-day annual meet — Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha (ABPS) — in Bengaluru from March 15. It is being held in Karnataka, and at the Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli, Bengaluru, for the fifth time.

“The meet will discuss ways to take RSS work to the grassroots,” said an RSS spokesperson. “There will be discussions and plans mooted expansion and consolidation of organisational work, including improving shakhas (branches), increasing training camps, sharing of innovative practices and experiences by representatives of various states,” he said.

“Swayamsewaks (volunteers) working in different areas and with sections of society through various organisations, are invited to share their experiences and inputs on issues of national importance. Women representatives from the Rashtra Sewika Samiti are also invited,” the spokesperson said. The meeting, which will conclude on March 17, will be conducted by Suresh (Bhaiyaji) Joshi, the RSS Sarkarywah in the presence of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.