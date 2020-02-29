Sports cure for paediatric diabetes: DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stress leads to the early onset of type 2 diabetes among children and youths, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan.Speaking at the 10th World Congress of Diabetes held in the city on Friday, the minister said, “Youngsters undergo stress owing to academic pressure. This is one of the major factors, in addition to inactivity and food culture, which leads to the early onset of paediatric diabetes. Sports is the medicine for this,” said Narayan, adding that despite being at an age to enjoy life, youths are solely restricted to their curriculum.

“Students taking part in sports do well in academics too but schools either do not have playgrounds or don’t let children use existing playgrounds. Central government is trying to change that by making sports a part of curriculum, rather making it an extra-curricular activity, in the National Education Policy,” said Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister for Karnataka. Drugs and digital addiction also result in diabetes, cholestrol, hypertension, obesity, he added.

“More than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat clinics will be set up by the government to help diagnose the lifestyle disease. We will also strengthen primary health care centres. Fit India has been launched in this context,” he said.Dr Shashank Joshi, chairman, Diabetes Foundation India, South East Asia region said, “We are unable to make a dent in diabetes mortality yet. We need to focus on affordability and accessibility, especially in remote areas.”A booklet on Type 1 Diabetes written by patients was released on the occasion.The book aims to shed light on stigma, how health care professionals can steer the conversation and more.