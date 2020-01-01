Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru helpline on a mission to reunite father, son from Hyderabad

The Bengaluru-based helpline is now looking into the issue and pushing Hyderabad police to help the family.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:30 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has almost been a year since Arvind Kumar (27) last spoke to his father Hari Babu (78). Hailing from Begumpet in Hyderabad, Arvind was in the USA, when he got a call from his family on January 11 stating that his father was missing. The family had filed an FIR on January 15.

“We have been in touch with police officers of Begumpet but they have been threatening us that they would put me in jail if we contact them. I had visited the police commissioner’s office in Hyderabad many times, but he was unavailable. Hence, I decided to approach the senior citizens’ helpline of Bengaluru City Police, hoping that they would help me out,” Arvind told TNIE.

The Bengaluru-based helpline is now looking into the issue and pushing Hyderabad police to help the family. “They had approached us a few days ago asking for help and we are ready to help the family. I have asked all local police stations in the city, in case Babu has entered Bengaluru. We will request the Hyderabad police to check as well,” says Sandhya, in-charge of the helpline at the Commissioner of Police
in Bengaluru.

After the family filed the FIR, several posters had been put out announcing a cash reward for finding Babu. “He had visited a local hospital to meet my sister-in-law on January 11 and there is CCTV footage of that,” Arvind said.

DCP (West) Hyderabad A R Srinivas said that he was unaware of the issue. “We will look into the matter and inform the officers to respond to the family,” he told TNIE.

