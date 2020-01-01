Bengaluru rings in 2020 with joy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s party hubs came alive with high-fiving revellers who screamed rapturously as the clock struck 12 for one last time in 2019. MG Road, Brigade Road and surrounding areas swelled with cheering crowds who wished friends and strangers alike, in keeping with the spirit of the season.

Revellers started tricking in around 9 pm and roads started filling up after 11 pm to welcome not just 2020, but also a brand new decade. Pubs, bars and restaurants in the party zones saw a good turnout of customers, mainly youths, who poured out on to the streets at the strike of midnight, amidst tight police security.

City police made elaborate security arrangements in the central business district to prevent any untoward incidents. Over 2,500 personnel were deployed at the epicentre of the celebrations. The police had also created a separate lane for women on Brigade Road. Police on watchtowers kept vigil on suspicious persons. The traffic police carried out drink and drive checks at more than 100 locations across the city.