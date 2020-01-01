Home Cities Bengaluru

Clean food for thought

A trend that started in 2019, the demand for healthy food is only likely to go up, predict F&B experts

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a new year ahead of us, food researchers believe that 2019 paved the way towards healthy eating with the use of seasonal ingredients. The year is expected to see healthy alternatives to flours, low-calorie organic wines paired with food, and much more. Here are some of the food trends likely to hit us this year.

Surge of West African food
According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Chef De Cuisine, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, there is a rise in West African flavours in F& B products — from indigenous superfoods like moringa powder to lesser-known whole grains like millet and teff. With subtle influences from the Middle East and Western Europe, West African food which relies on peanuts, tomatoes, lemongrass and onions, will be the foundation of some dishes.

Hello, healthy fats
“With the rising of high-fat diets like keto, paleo and grain-free, fats play a huge role in a wide range of food. High-protein and low-carb combos are set to dominate snacks. Coconut butter-filled chocolates, ‘fat bombs’, and popcorn made with ghee and vegan bullet coffees are the top picks for the year,” says Gaurav Anand, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway.

Salad as an entrée
“Nowadays, eating healthy salad is a great way to get more fruits/vegetables/ meats that are high in vitamins, minerals, proteins and fibre,” says Chef Vikram Singh, Fox In The Field, adding that chefs are now serving them as the entrée.” It consists of vitamins, antioxidants, phytochemicals and fibre, plus it’s low on calories,” he says.

Plant-based substitutes
“Restaurants are looking to curate elaborate menus which have dishes with plant-based substitutes. From using tofu to make a traditional mutton curry to using tiny soybean chunks that look like keema to make keema rice, people are creating clever foods that are more appealing,” says Sudhir Nair, Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru ORR.

Raise a toast
For food and wine pairings, Chef Eliyaz, Chef de Cuisine, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, says, “More foreign brands are accompanying our cultural food. Indian desserts are one key area which will get closer to the pairing.”

Coffee, anyone?
“As coffee taste buds are evolving, an increase in the number of specialty coffee houses is expected. With home-brewers sharing their feedback on specialty coffee, planters are experimenting with various processing methods,” says Abhinav Mathur, CEO, Kaapi Machines.

Experimental desserts
According to Erick Larios, VP franchise, Operations at Magnolia Bakery, ‘experimental’ desserts’ are likely to make a headway in 2020.He also mentions that use of healthier ingredients, including coconut oil, alternative flours and avocado will come in place. “Continued cultural integration of flavour profiles/ classic desserts with influences from other countries will also become popular,” he adds.
Gouri Gupta, founder, Gouris Goodies, feels there will be more of clean label eating, and also a shift from refined sugar. “Simple kind of food formats, like makhana, popcorns, seasonal, convenience, mindful and nutritious snacks will make it to the table.”

Early meals
With consumers being so health conscious, the timings of meals could change. “Lunches and dinners could start earlier. Portion control is also playing a big factor in how much a person eats out,” says Ajay Khanna, Executive Chef, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park.

