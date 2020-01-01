Finding answers in stars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Before starting off as a tarot reader, author Karmel Nair was a successful radio jockey. Tarot opened up a whole new world of self–discovery for her. Nair discovered her intuitive powers and she was soon making television appearances and eventually became a tarot reader.

Has being a tarot reader in the country helped you in self discovery?

Every day I would speak to atleast three strangers who brought varied problems into light. There was so much learning from these interactions that I received through tarot. I am grateful to my job that it gave such a sense of purpose. To be able to guide patrons, help them and sometimes only hear them out, was rewarding for both of us.

Fortune–telling is based on both magic and logic. Can you tell us more about what goes behind fortune–telling?

Fortune–telling is all about a skill. It is not something that you learn and then you earn. It is magic until you have acquired the skill. This requires the logical approach of practising to perfect the skill. When I learnt tarot reading, I was advised to practise without charging patrons for one year before I started it professionally. This made me better at what I did. You also have to develop your sixth sense.

You were born Catholic but practise Buddhism. What inspired you to follow Buddhism?

Vipassana inspired me to adapt the Buddhist way of life. My first 10– day course of Vipassana changed me. I gave up the corporate rat race, began to work on my temper, began to let go of ego and realised not all battles are meant to be fought. I began to let go. This brought such a dramatic shift in my perspective, that my life improved for good.

Did you always want to be a fortune teller?

I always wanted to be rich and famous. There could have never been an end to my desires. With time I realised that the price I had to pay to get what I want was truly not worth it. And when I stopped chasing my dreams, it automatically came to me.

How did the idea of writing a book about predictions come about?

The book happened after I had my daughter, Miara was born in 2012. I had to reinvent my nature of work to reach out to more people. The responsibility of my work and with depleting time in hand to keep up with the clients, I had to figure a new way to get the word out. That’s when I had this idea about doing a book on tarot predictions.

The study and practice of mindfulness or Vipassana has played a major impact on your life. How has this helped you in discovering yourself?

Vipassana is a course of self-discovery. When you put yourself through a stringent routine of 12 hours of meditation for 10 days, there is nothing much that you can do except work within. I did that during those days and gained profound insight on my malice, vices and weaknesses driven by ego. The knowledge of how the mind enslaves is gained during the course through the stringent routine.

How is your experience as a life coach?

As a certified life coach and a psychotherapist, I have the ability to understand people’s problems, break them up in small ways to make it simpler and device means to overcome them or fix them. Tarot led me to the study of psychology and I did my masters in 2011 and 2012. After which besides tarot, I started gaining clients because I was also proving to be a counsellor to them.