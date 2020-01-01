Home Cities Bengaluru

Ha ha ha

Popular Bengalureans share some of the moments that left them in splits

Praveen kumar, Standupcomedian

By Express News Service

ABHISHEK IYENGAR, Theatre practitioner

The funniest moment was when the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, trolled world leaders by doing a video on what their WhatsApp might look like if they chat about European strategy meetings. It was hilarious, and something that was never done by a president before.

HARISH BIJOOR,Brand guru 

The moment that caught me laughing was the creation of the world’s next country: Kailasa. It might as well be the 196th country in the world. Swamy Nithyananda has made history. As a brand person, I love the name of the country as well. A simple “Kailasa”! An orange passport to boot. Nice!

The funniest moments of the year would be everything that happened in the politics of the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.We figured that politicians can go to any extent for power and we, the people, trusting them to make India a superpower, are the funniest.

DR ANIL ABRAHAM,Dermatologist and improv comic

Asking the head of a country how he eats mangoes was about as funny as when the finance minister said in parliament that onions don’t figure on her grocery list. No wonder Nityananda fled to Kailasa with the ‘you in you’.

