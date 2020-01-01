Home Cities Bengaluru

Hot on the ramp

Upcycling, handlooms, inclusivity and more will be buzzwords in fashion in 2020

Published: 01st January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a new year sets in, Bengaluru designers pitch in with what they think will be the biggest trends in 2020.
The bigger, the better

The new decade will see blouses getting bigger and grander, thanks to organza gaining prominence. Celebrity fashion designer Laxmi Krishna for Sandalwood, says it will make an appearance everywhere except for occasions that require formals. “Besides being lightweight, it’s lighter on the pocket too but looks elaborate and grand,” she explains.

Indian, with a twist
A new decade calls for a new spin on fashion. And according to Krishna, the quintessential Indian outfit – the saree – is proving to be quite experimental. People are choosing to add an Indo-Western twist to their nine-yard weave. So, sarees with coats, belts, jackets or shirts, anyone? Time to get creative!

Bride and beyond
According to fashion personality Prasad Bidapa, 2020 will be the year brides can recycle a Tanchoi, Kanjeevaram or Banarasi saree that her mother wore at her wedding. “Organic, handwoven heritage fabrics like Kota Doria, or khadi in cotton or silk will also be popular,” he adds.

Crop it
Fashion designer and stylist Aryan G Naidu foresees crop tops for men, which is already a trend in the west, making its way to India. According to Naidu, trends from the west reach India a year later but soon enough become the “new-cool and normal.” He adds, “There a shift in sense of fashion in our country, thanks to wider spectrum of internet awareness of international fashion and lifestyle.” The crop top, regular fit/loose fit trousers, bell-bottoms, and high waist trends for men are here to stay.

Back to classics
Trend reports say the pant-suit, a classic that has already made waves on the runway, are here to stay, and for good. And Sayesha Sachdev, co-founder and creative director of CORE, couldn’t be happier, since she believes a custom fit pant-suits the best way to elevate your work wardrobe. And the best part? Its versatility: You can dress it up for a night out, down for lunch or sleek for a meeting. But there’s more to this trend. Says Sachdev, “Mainstream fashion made inclusive for those who don’t necessarily identify as men or women, who don’t want to be told that there are sections to shop at will appreciate transition pieces like the classic pant-suit.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp