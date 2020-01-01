Hot on the ramp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a new year sets in, Bengaluru designers pitch in with what they think will be the biggest trends in 2020.

The bigger, the better

The new decade will see blouses getting bigger and grander, thanks to organza gaining prominence. Celebrity fashion designer Laxmi Krishna for Sandalwood, says it will make an appearance everywhere except for occasions that require formals. “Besides being lightweight, it’s lighter on the pocket too but looks elaborate and grand,” she explains.

Indian, with a twist

A new decade calls for a new spin on fashion. And according to Krishna, the quintessential Indian outfit – the saree – is proving to be quite experimental. People are choosing to add an Indo-Western twist to their nine-yard weave. So, sarees with coats, belts, jackets or shirts, anyone? Time to get creative!

Bride and beyond

According to fashion personality Prasad Bidapa, 2020 will be the year brides can recycle a Tanchoi, Kanjeevaram or Banarasi saree that her mother wore at her wedding. “Organic, handwoven heritage fabrics like Kota Doria, or khadi in cotton or silk will also be popular,” he adds.

Crop it

Fashion designer and stylist Aryan G Naidu foresees crop tops for men, which is already a trend in the west, making its way to India. According to Naidu, trends from the west reach India a year later but soon enough become the “new-cool and normal.” He adds, “There a shift in sense of fashion in our country, thanks to wider spectrum of internet awareness of international fashion and lifestyle.” The crop top, regular fit/loose fit trousers, bell-bottoms, and high waist trends for men are here to stay.

Back to classics

Trend reports say the pant-suit, a classic that has already made waves on the runway, are here to stay, and for good. And Sayesha Sachdev, co-founder and creative director of CORE, couldn’t be happier, since she believes a custom fit pant-suits the best way to elevate your work wardrobe. And the best part? Its versatility: You can dress it up for a night out, down for lunch or sleek for a meeting. But there’s more to this trend. Says Sachdev, “Mainstream fashion made inclusive for those who don’t necessarily identify as men or women, who don’t want to be told that there are sections to shop at will appreciate transition pieces like the classic pant-suit.”