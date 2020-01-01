‘I hear a whisper in my ear’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am on a flight that’s about to land. A gorgeous countryside with lush green fields is in sight. Bountiful sunshine has carpeted the grasslands. Horses are grazing. Cows are asleep. Fields of hay run over the hills. What is this place? I have seen places like this only in the movies. I feel like I have been on board for hardly a second and the white outside has turned to green. How is it possible for winter to have turned to summer in no time at all? I rush to the toilet to pee. After I am done, I try to open the door to go back to my seat. The damn door doesn’t open. It is stuck. It appears that someone has purposely bolted it from the outside to prevent my exit. I knock on the door. It makes no sound. The entire place is soundproof. I can’t locate my spare trousers. People start getting off the plane, and I can’t even remember why I was on it in the first place.

Your dreams can’t compare with mine. If our dreams were to compete, I would win every time because my grandma was always the champ. I have inherited the dreams she didn’t dream. She used to sit me down in the mornings and tell me about her dreams when dad hadn’t shown up for days. That’s how she kept me engrossed. I never believed in her dreams but now I do. Every dream she ever told me about is true. When she was dying, she told me about the funny dreams she had; chance encounters with animals and funny people like clowns of a circus. I knew they weren’t true but I believed them. Even after her death, she didn’t stop making unannounced appearances in my dreams. She is now making me dream her unfinished dreams.

Those who leave you or those you leave behind always return. In the end, the dog and the cat and the crows and the pigeons will return no matter how far you leave them and no matter how far you are. In the end, dad will come back. He will return and the dream will turn out to be a happy one.Grandma used to say, ‘If you rub a stone every day for seven years, it will come back to life.’

‘This is the final boarding call for Zooni Aziz booked on flight AI 112 to New Delhi. Please board the aircraft immediately. The doors of the aircraft will close in exactly five minutes. I repeat. This is the final boarding call for Zooni Aziz. Please board the aircraft immediately. Thank you!’I hear a whisper in my ear, ‘Are you Zooni? The announcement is for you. You should hurry, else you will miss your flight…’

I gather myself and look around to make sense of my surroundings. A woman standing next to me is looking at me with mischief in her eyes. She seems to be either Japanese or Korean. Her features give her away. She is fair complexioned and shorter than I am. She sports a bobcut, and her hair is mostly black with an odd streak of brown. Her nose is flat. Her unusual features set her apart from the rest of the people in the lounge. A 4–wheeled trolley case is moving in circles around her. It’s a nauseatingly slow rotation like that of a devotee going around a sanctum or a satellite orbiting a planet. In the woman’s hand is a remote control. Her finger presses down firmly on a button. Somehow, she gives an impression of not being a stranger here. She seems unruffled at the comings and goings of people. Yet, unlike the others, she appears confused and clueless as to why she is at the boarding gate in the first place and what she must do. But then, the way she is looking at me, I get a sense that she is there for a reason. She seems to have come out of nowhere just to make me aware of something. No one else seems to be aware of her.

Extracted from The Lions of Kashmir by Siddhartha Gigoo, with permission from Rupa Publications India Pvt Ltd