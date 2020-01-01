KG Layout: BDA seeks more time, next hearing on Jan 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sought some more time from Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Court on Tuesday to furnish documents and specify deadline for completion of Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) project. The next date of hearing is on January 16 by which BDA has to comply with RERA rules.

A three-member team of officials from BDA- Executive Engineer Venkatesh, Assistant Engineer Srinivas Rao and its legal team member N Shivanand appeared before the court in RERA office, behind Public Unity Building at 12 noon. An eight-member team of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout NPKL Open Forum, comprising site allottees, including three of those who had complained to RERA against BDA were also present.

According to those present during the hearing, “The RERA authorities who heard the case, expressed unhappiness over the delay in submitting documents on status of different projects being carried out.”

“RERA had already given BDA a month’s time and the latter has sought some more time till fortnight,” rued Santhosh K Patil of NPKL.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Patil said, “Allottees are unhappy with BDA as they are not even able to furnish details on the progress made.”

The forum has also requested BDA to upload important documents related to the project, he added.