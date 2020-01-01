Papa CJ comes to town

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans will soon get a chance to be part of an exclusive tete-a-tete with both Asia and India’s best-awarded stand-up comedian, Papa CJ.

The two-hour evening is designed to amalgamate a face-to-face conversation with Papa CJ and Shreya Krishnan, a gender rights activist.

Papa CJ has won the ‘Asia’s Best standup comedian award by top 10 magazine in Kuala Lampur in November 2014 and has toured to sell out in countries like North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa after being a regular on the UK comedy circuit. He has also founded a charity that works with underprivileged children in India and is also a qualified Laughter Yoga instructor.

The acclaimed standup comedian, also made his debut as an author of his autobiography titled Naked, which was published on December 16, making a huge success already.

The event will be held at MERAK, Level H at JW Marriott Hotel Bangalore, on January 8, 4-6 pm. For reservations, call +91 9643896110.