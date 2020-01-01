Home Cities Bengaluru

Raise a toast to 2020

Ringing in a new year is always exciting. And city restaurants have already made all preparations to make it a fun-filled affair with new offers and sumptuous spreads.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ringing in a new year is always exciting. And city restaurants have already made all preparations to make it a fun-filled affair with new offers and sumptuous spreads.

Feast at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, is offering delicacies and refreshing drinks to detox your New Year party hangover along with some live singing. Indulge in Chicken Galantine, seafood grills, Fruit Gateaux and more on January 1, 12.30-4 pm.Have a quiet afternoon with friends and family at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel with a specially curated buffet starting at `1,499.

Copper Chimney at Yelahanka, Whitefield, Indiranagar and Koramangala is giving out Bounce Back offers that include complimentary dessert and kebabs at 20 per cent discount with a cap of `1,000, complimentary mocktail or cocktail with 10 per cent discount and complimentary buffet for two. These offers will be valid till January 31.

Celebrate new beginnings with two special cupcakes from Magnolia. Bite into the Vanilla Cupcake filled with white chocolate truffle and topped with white chocolate ganache or try the Chocolate Cupcake made with chocolate truffle topped with chocolate ganache. The offer expires on January 2.

Tend to your sweet cravings at brunch with desserts such as Pear, Maple, and Pecan Tarte Tatin, Classic Venetian Tiramisu along with Maple Roast Turkey, Grilled Halloumi Broccoli Salad, Tenderloin Wellington and more at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is offering a Hangover Tonic brunch at JW Kitchen on January 1, which will include an array of dishes from around the world with soup and salad stations, Indian, Italian, Mediterranean and Asian delicacies, etc.

