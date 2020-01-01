Home Cities Bengaluru

Route to happiness

Sensation is ever a reaction, and it wanders from one reaction to another. The wanderer is the mind; the mind is sensation.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sensation is one thing, and happiness is another. Sensation is always seeking further sensation, ever in wider and wider circles. There is no end to the pleasures of sensation; they multiply, but there is always dissatisfaction in their fulfilment; there is always the desire for more, and the demand for more is without end. Sensation and dissatisfaction are inseparable, for the desire for more binds them together.

Sensation is the desire for more and also the desire for less. In the very act of the fulfilment or sensation, the demand for more is born. The more is ever in the future; it is the everlasting dissatisfaction with what has been. There is conflict between what has been and what will be. Sensation is always dissatisfaction. One may clothe sensation in religious garb, but it is still what it is: a thing of the mind and a source of conflict and apprehension. Physical sensations are always crying for more; and when they are thwarted, there is anger, jealousy, hatred. There is pleasure in hatred, and envy is satisfying; when one sensation is thwarted, satisfaction is found in the very antagonism that frustration has brought.

Sensation is ever a reaction, and it wanders from one reaction to another. The wanderer is the mind; the mind is sensation. The mind is the storehouse of sensation, pleasant and unpleasant, and all experience is reaction. The mind is memory, which alter all is reaction. Reaction or sensation can never be satisfied; response can never be content. Response is always negation, and what is not can never be. Sensation knows no contentment. Sensation, reaction must always breed conflict, and the very conflict is further sensation. Confusion breeds confusion. The activity of the mind, at all its different levels, is the furthering of sensation; and when its expansion is denied, it finds gratification in contraction. Sensation, reaction, is the conflict of the opposites; and in this conflict of resistance and acceptance, yielding and denying, there is satisfaction which is ever seeking further satisfaction.

Mind can never find happiness. Happiness is not a thing to be pursued and found, as sensation. Sensation can be found again and again, for it is ever being lost; but happiness cannot be found. Remembered happiness is only a sensation, a reaction for or against the present. What is over is not happiness; the experience of happiness which is over is sensation, for remembrance is the past and the past is sensation. Happiness is not sensation.

Have you ever been aware of being happy? “Of course I have, thank God, otherwise I would not know what it is to be happy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp