Tippers modified to pick up waste daily on pilot basis

A resolution to sanction Rs 15 crore to clear medical dues was taken. Rs 20 lakh was sanctioned for the treatment of councilor Nisar Ahmad and his son.

Now with the black spot prevailing, BBMP auto tippers have started to park their vehicles at the spot with collected waste in the autos../Shriram BN

BENGALURU: From January 6, garbage collectors will start collecting segregated waste from homes and commercial establishments in four wards on a trial basis for three months. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has chosen five wards for the trial- Jogupalya (Mayor M Goutham Kumar’s ward), Manorayanapalya (BBMP Congress leader Abdul Wajid’s ward), Malleswaram (Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s ward), Jakkur (BJP leader Munindra Kumar’s ward) and Bommanahalli (Deputy Mayor C R Ram Mohan Raju’s ward).

“Wet and dry waste will be collected separately. The auto tippers are being modified with two covered compartments to collect segregated wet and dry waste,” said BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Tuesday. He was speaking to media persons at the sidelines of the last BBMP council meeting of the year.
The Mayor said this decision was taken at a Swachch Bharat solid waste management meeting held at the BBMP head office on Monday. The councilor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties have agreed to it.
The BBMP commissioner said that so far, only houses were checked but commercial and residential establishments had to manage on their own. It was noted that commercial establishments were dumping waste on the roadside. So now, dry waste will be collected by waste collectors at a fixed time, he said.  
Attendance was thin at the council meeting.

A resolution to sanction Rs 15 crore to clear medical dues was taken. Rs 20 lakh was sanctioned for the treatment of councilor Nisar Ahmad and his son. Some disqualified Congress councilors wanted to hold a discussion, but the Mayor dismissed it to a later date.

New Year trash to be hunted down
While going with the people in their rejoicing on NYE, BBMP and Ugly Indian will encourage them to clean up the following day. Events leave venues littered with garbage, so a Trash Hunt has been organised on Wednesday on Church Street, which bears the brunt of New Year festivities on and around it. The hunt will be conducted from 10-11 am.

