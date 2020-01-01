Vision 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Promises are meant to be broken like pie crusts, but then again, what’s a new year and new chapter without resolutions? On this brand new day, city celebrities let us on what they’ve promised themselves

BEHRAM SIGANPORIA, frontman, Best Kept Secret

Be more consistent with my Hindi classes and Hindustani vocal classes. As we have many opportunities knocking on the door, it’s important that I make time for this in between all our shows, recordings and shoots.

NISHA MILLET, swimmer

Travel with my family a lot more this year, and also get all of us eating healthier.

SHARMIELA MANDRE, actor

Start my year on a very positive note and keep negativity out of my way, which may mean distancing myself from people who emit negative vibes. The other resolution is to try out a new sport which I haven’t tried before, like golf or tennis.

ambi subramaniam,violinist, composer

This year, I would like to strike more of a work-life balance. Around the holiday and festive season, I have had such a wonderful time with friends and family members. I would certainly like to spend more time with them throughout the upcoming year as well.

WANITHA ASHOK, celebrity fitness instructor

Do an unsupported headstand. Ironic, isn’t it? Some make resolutions to start exercising, whereas some of us look at getting new goals, aiming higher, and getting fitter. It’s about allowing exercise to become a habit that cannot be kicked off. And a healthy lifestyle is a discipline for lifetime.

RICKY KEJ, musician

Stop drinking aerated drinks and desserts with a lot of sugar. Even though I do not consume any form of alcohol (not even rum cakes) I feel I have got quite addicted to sugar through aerated drinks and desserts. I am putting an end to that now. Second, is a plan to do as many concerts in rural areas of India as possible... so that I can connect with people who would normally never have access to my music, and also sensitise myself to their dreams and aspirations. And third, to spend more time with my dogs.