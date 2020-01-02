Home Cities Bengaluru

A Pregnant women’s guide to setting health resolutions  

As we enter a new year, everyone gears up to welcome the year with resolutions that help them become a better person.

BENGALURU: As we enter a new year, everyone gears up to welcome the year with resolutions that help them become a better person. Health-consciousness is one of the top priorities among all, despite age and gender. Pregnant women too are no exception to this as they are resolute on staying fit and fine to avoid any complications and keep the child healthy too. Here are some tips for pregnant women to stay healthy and begin the new year on a great note:

Food and water intake

It is necessary to eat five portions of small meals per day, including fresh fruits, nuts and vegetables every day. The diet should include whole grains and cereals. It is advisable to limit the intake of fats, oils, sugars and refined products. Junk food and unhealthy food should be avoided at every cost. The pregnant woman must drink at least two litres of water daily and include dry nuts, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds in their every day diet as they are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids. To avoid unhealthy weight gain and prevent hypertension and risk of heart disease, they must reduce the intake of salt and sugar to less than five gram per day.

Exercise

Pregnant women are advised to exercise five days a week, at least for 30 minutes. They can choose any form of exercise that is safer such as yoga, brisk walking or swimming. Walking 10,000 steps and completing at least a minimum of 5,000 steps each day will have a positive impact on the body of a pregnant woman. Avoid sitting for long hours in one position and vigorous exercises in the late evening.

Peace and meditation

Yoga and meditation helps pregnant women maintain their inner calm and positive outlook in life. It is good to meditate for 15 to 20 minutes every day. By being physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually balanced, pregnant women will be not only calm but happy too.

Sleep

Sleep is a vital part of our life that occupies almost one-third of human life. The body of a pregnant woman must be given enough time to rest and recuperate and this is possible during sleep. Most of restorative processes in the body take place during sleep. Our brain and body normally require 6 to 9 hours of sleep to properly function. Pregnant women are suggested not to use mobile phones one hour before sleep and instead, read a book or listen to music. The author is a consultant obstetrician, gynecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Sita Bhateja Multi-Speciality Hospital

