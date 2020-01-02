Home Cities Bengaluru

A vigil by women, for women

The protest, which is scheduled to take place on January 5, also marks the birthday of social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, which is on January 3. It will begin at 4 pm at Town Hall.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students, artists and volunteers from different women-led organisations are coming together to organise a vigil led by women, nonbinaries, gender non-conforming, assigned female at birth and persons belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, in the city. Titled Burqa and Bindi protest, the idea is to put together a protest by secular women that shows solidarity, says Prajakta Kuwalekar, who is spearheading the initiative. Kuwalekar is joined by a team of volunteers, including Tara Krishnaswamy, Niharika Betkerur, Durga Sengupta, Shaifila Ladhani, Roshni Ross, Rashi, Swati Gupta, Vaishnavi Suresh, Rhea, Sonaksha, Teressa and Shruti Sunderraman.

“Women safety is still a big concern, so we wanted to look at the prevailing situation through a gendered lens,” says Kuwalekar, who is also the founder and CEO of Engendered, a non-profit organisation that focuses on equality in workplace. Besides sloganeering, the team also wanted various representatives to explain how the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) affect women and minority groups.

Explaining how lack of paperwork may severely affect members of the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities, Kuwalekar adds, “We will have representatives from different communities affected by CAA, lawye r s, economists and historians, who will address implications of this.” Though the protest is mainly led by women, everyone is welcome to take part in it. As someone who attended the recent protests in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Kuwalekar felt that while the turnout here is great, a joint action committee, which she noticed in Mumbai, could benefit Bengalureans too.

“Mobilisation then becomes easier since they are constantly in the loop about protests being organised. At the upcoming protest, we too want to figure out how to form a similar committee in Bengaluru, with representatives across boards,” she explains, adding that if people are organising protests, discussions and vigils, they can reach out to organisers through their telegram channel, Bangalore Vigils. The protest, which is scheduled to take place on January 5, also marks the birthday of social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, which is on January 3. It will begin at 4 pm at Town Hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp