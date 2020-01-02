A vigil by women, for women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students, artists and volunteers from different women-led organisations are coming together to organise a vigil led by women, nonbinaries, gender non-conforming, assigned female at birth and persons belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, in the city. Titled Burqa and Bindi protest, the idea is to put together a protest by secular women that shows solidarity, says Prajakta Kuwalekar, who is spearheading the initiative. Kuwalekar is joined by a team of volunteers, including Tara Krishnaswamy, Niharika Betkerur, Durga Sengupta, Shaifila Ladhani, Roshni Ross, Rashi, Swati Gupta, Vaishnavi Suresh, Rhea, Sonaksha, Teressa and Shruti Sunderraman.

“Women safety is still a big concern, so we wanted to look at the prevailing situation through a gendered lens,” says Kuwalekar, who is also the founder and CEO of Engendered, a non-profit organisation that focuses on equality in workplace. Besides sloganeering, the team also wanted various representatives to explain how the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) affect women and minority groups.

Explaining how lack of paperwork may severely affect members of the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities, Kuwalekar adds, “We will have representatives from different communities affected by CAA, lawye r s, economists and historians, who will address implications of this.” Though the protest is mainly led by women, everyone is welcome to take part in it. As someone who attended the recent protests in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Kuwalekar felt that while the turnout here is great, a joint action committee, which she noticed in Mumbai, could benefit Bengalureans too.

“Mobilisation then becomes easier since they are constantly in the loop about protests being organised. At the upcoming protest, we too want to figure out how to form a similar committee in Bengaluru, with representatives across boards,” she explains, adding that if people are organising protests, discussions and vigils, they can reach out to organisers through their telegram channel, Bangalore Vigils. The protest, which is scheduled to take place on January 5, also marks the birthday of social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, which is on January 3. It will begin at 4 pm at Town Hall.