Home Cities Bengaluru

Art with orange peels

It’s orange season and the peel that we discard is artwork for 25-year-old Diksha Pradhan.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s orange season and the peel that we discard is artwork for 25-year-old Diksha Pradhan. Not every day do we come across figurines carved out of orange peels. But to her, they are nothing less than raw material to carve out creative figurines. “Carving art on orange peels has become a sign of attraction for guests attending parties at home,” she says. Pradhan was inspired when she saw vegetable and fruit peels being carved into art at restaurants by chefs.

Being a student of fine arts, she has always had an inclination towards art in various forms. “At Indian parties as well as the world over, the chef always tries to impress guests by their skill by carving on fruits and vegetables, apart from the dishes that they prepare. This served as an inspiration for me to start something similar,” she adds. Pradhan decided to choose orange peel for carving out art, particularly because of its colour and also because it is quite uncommon. “There are many fruits that can be used in this process, the most popular ones being watermelons, apples, strawberries, pineapples, and cantaloupes. But I wanted to do something different and hence chose orange peels,” she says.

She also does a lot of reading and her favourites are books on Japanese artwork. In Japan, the art is known as Mukimono. “When I was in Tokyo for a family vacation, I went to a restaurant and found a carrot carved into a bunny, garnishing the plate. This was when I decided to take my dreams of carving orange peels seriously,” says Pradhan. “I use a tool similar to an xacto knife and an orange to carve intricate patterns that are often inspired by traditional Japanese motifs,” she says, adding that orange is a great fruit to practise with because it is cheap and easy to carve.

When asked about what she does with all her creations after she is done, her reply is simple: She eats them, adding, “Except for the orange peel.” Her first artwork with an orange peel was a rose. “When I showed this to my grandpa, he appreciated it a lot.

This was four months back and since then, there has been no looking back,” says Pradhan. She preserves her creations in formaldehyde. As of now, she has not thought of doing it on a commercial level and only does it as a hobby. “I am planning to host an exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath soon. I believe all artworks need exposure, including orange peels,” she laughs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp