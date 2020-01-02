Bengaluru, brace for water tariff hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five years after water tariffs were revised last, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has proposed increasing the rates by 30-50 per cent. The proposal is expected to be tabled at the Board meeting by January 15 and if accepted, will be forwarded to the government for approval. BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath confirmed that a hike is imminent.

“We need to raise tariffs because of the increase in electricity expenses, setting up of sewage treatment plants and hikes in staff salaries,” he said. The Board currently levies a minimum of Rs 56 on every consumer plus slab rates depending on the consumption.