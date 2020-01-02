Home Cities Bengaluru

College to train professionals in counselling

Published: 02nd January 2020

By PEARLMARIAD ’SOUZA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To make interactions more informed and sensitive among people, a city-based community college is training professionals to become counsellors. It equips participants with various perspectives to understand interactions between the self and society. Baduku Community College, Jayanagar, which focuses on the socially marginalised youth, will hold a three-monthcourse, specially designed to accommodate several professionals like lecturers and HR, who constantly interact with their respective students or professional communities.

The multidisciplinary counselling course will be held in Kannada for two hours each day (in the evenings) and will begin on January 20. It is meant to make these professionals (who interact with communities in their own sphere) more empathetic and ‘response-based’ rather than ‘reaction-based’. As much as 40 percent of the course focuses on various perspectives, another 40 percent on skill, and 20 percent on self work (which leads to empowerment) said. Ishrath Nisar, a faculty member from the Centre for Wellness and Justice at Baduku Community College, said, “The structure is also prevalent in other courses at the community college.”

At the counselling course, critical perspectives on issues that inform gender justice and women’s wellness, like caste, class, religion, disability and sexuality, will be discussed. This combination of sociology and psychology, Nisar agrees, will make participants more aware that they are interacting with “people” and not “objects”. The course, which has a minimal charge, also provides scope to women who have taken a break from community work and want to start afresh, as they commune with other participants during the course, and be part of alumni associations after.

