Demystifying menstrual cups

Dr Prathima Reddy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traditionally, Indian women have used and continue to use pieces of cloth, sanitary napkins and tampons during their periods. A menstrual cup, however, is a flexible cup designed for use inside the vagina during periods. It actually collects blood unlike cloth, sanitary pads and tampons which absorb blood. Some cups are longlasting and reusable, while others are disposable. Most cups are made of silicone or rubber. Common questions about menstrual cups:

Are cups kinder on the environment?

Yes. They do not contribute to the waste that clogs the landfills, fewer trees are cut down and the cost is lower as they can be reused.

How does a menstrual cup stay in place? It stays in place with a slight suction mechanism. You will not feel it as long as it is applied correctly, and it is sitting properly in the vagina. I’ve used sanitary napkins before this.

Is it advisable to make the shift to a menstrual cup or should I try tampons first? The menstrual cup can be used even if only sanitary napkins have been used in the past. And there is no need to try out with tampons first. It need not be tried before a period and can be used straightaway during a period. Does it hurt going in or out? The cup is made of silicone, which is pliable and flexible.

It has to be folded to be inserted and is no more uncomfortable than using a tampon. How do I clean the cup? Wash it with plain water and wipe it with a tissue. At the end of each cycle it must be st eri l i sed for the next month, which can be done by boiling the cup in a pot of water for three minutes. In order to store it, use a cotton bag that is breathable. Avoid storing it in an air tight container.

How do I choose a cup? Usually the cup sizes available are ‘small’ and ‘medium’. Consider these factors: the flow – heavy or light, age of the user and the position of the cervix. If the flow is heavy, the medium cup is the preferred one and the small cup for the light days. If the cervix is low, the small cup is suitable as the stem of the cup is shorter and therefore sits better. In younger women, the smaller cup would be a better fit as it would be easier to insert.

What are the disadvantages of the cup? One of the main disadvantages that women face is emptying of the cup as this can be messy. Cleaning in a public toilet may cause embarrassment. Some women may have difficulty in inserting and removing the cup till they get used to it.

What’s the final verdict? This is a matter of personal choice. The only way to know if a menstrual cup is the right device for you is to buy one and give it a try. They come in various formations and sizes, so sometimes, if the first one doesn’t suit you, the next one will do the trick. You can find them at drug stores or buy them online. The author is a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital