Freedom from the self

BENGALURU: When one is concerned with oneself, with one’s problems, with one’s relationships, with one’s status in society, and so on, this concern with oneself is a very small affair, a limited affair. Right? Do we actually see this or is it just an idea to be pursued, enquired into and then come to a conclusion, and accept that conclusion and say, ‘I am that’. Or do we see immediately, instantly, that all the selfcentred activity is very, very limited – whether it be in the name of religion, in the name of peace, in the name of leading a good life, and so on – this self-centred activity is always limited and therefore the cause of conflict.

Do we actually realise that? Or is it merely an idea? Do we see the difference between the actuality and the idea? If one pursues the idea, then you are following some kind of illusion. But if one actually realises the self-centred, egotistic activity is very, very, very small and separated and therefore the basic cause of conflict is the self. I wonder how many of us hear this and actually realise it. And the self, the psyche, the persona, is the whole content of our consciousness – which is our conditioning, which is our being programmed for millennia upon millennia, which is the whole structure of knowledge.

Are we together in all of this? Or am I speaking Russian or Chinese? If the speaker is not indulging in Chinese or in a peculiar language and therefore there is no communication between us, but there should be clarity and communication when we are both looking at these enormous, complex problems of existence of our daily life - monotonous, boring, exciting, indulging, pursuing various forms of pleasure - and ultimately, whether one has a jolly good life or a miserable life, ultimately ending in death. Right? So our life generally is rather shallow.

We try to give meaning to that shallowness, but that meaning too, that significance, is still shallow. So could we this morning, realising all this, go and find out for ourselves, not be informed by the speaker, not be instructed by the speaker, but together explore what we are actually, and break down this limitation and go, if possible, further? Is this clear - what we are doing this morning and tomorrow – together? The content of our consciousness – one of the factors – is fear.

And most of us know what fear is – whether it is superficial or deeply embedded in one’s own recesses of our brain. We are all afraid of something. Right? So can that fear end psychologically? Begin with that. Then we can ask whether there are physical fears also and their relation to the psyche, psychological fears. So we are enquiring together into the nature of fear – not the various forms of fear. One may be afraid of death, one may be afraid of one’s wife or husband, one may be afraid of various things. But we are concerned with fear itself, not fear of something or fear of the past or the future, but the actual reaction which is called fear.