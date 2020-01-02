Going back in history 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directed by Dr. Samkutty Pattomkary, Tughlaq is a play about the turbulent rule of Mohammad Bin Tughlaq. The protagonist, Mohammad bin Tughlaq, had great ideas and vision, but his reign was an abject failure. Organised by Samudaya Bangalore, the play outlines Tughlaq’s clever plots to eliminate his opponents and ends with scenes of utter chaos and misery in the kingdom, and Tughlaq being left alone, having been abandoned by those who survived him.

Some of Pattomkary’s plays as a script writer include

Bheemaparvam, Deepra Thamas (Illuminated Darkness), Urubhanga Sangodom etc.As a director, he has been associated with many plays like

Kaalam Sakshi, Andha Yug, Ghatakarpparanma, Anth Nahin, Mahachaitra, Yashodhare, Medea, etc. Samudaya has also produced many street plays like

Patre Sangappana Kole, Kooli Thangi, Belchi, Dhanvantri Chikitse,etc. as a cultural protest pertaining to the contemporary issues of the nation. The play will be held on Jan 5, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.