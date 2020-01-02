Home Cities Bengaluru

Hi5! Students revive Manae Lake in 21 days

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Vidyashilp Academy at the revived Manae Lake in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By IFFATH FATHIMA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: WHEN many of their peers would have probably liked to spend their spare time on mobile games, these five eighth graders did something extraordinary. They revived a five-acre lake. While coping with their examination pressure, they managed to get their project crowd-funded. They gave a completely new look to Manae Lake in Bannerghata South within three weeks. It all began when the students of Vidyashilp Academy -- Maitri Patel, Mishti Deepak Kewalramani, Ira Bhruguwa, Annika Saha, Yathaarth Murthy - met conservationist Anand Malligavad for his guidance for a project on sustainable development growth (SDG).

Malligavad, who has revived five water bodies, told the youngsters about Manae Lake which was once a source of drinking water for thousands of cattle and even elephants, but now full of weeds. The storage capacity of the lake came down as disliting was not done for a long time. Malligavad estimated the cost at Rs 8 lakh, which was too much for the students. They turned to online crowd funding platform ‘Fuel A Dream’ in November. “It was a big task for us to have the fund sourced. We even had exams during the month. We would make calls to all the people we know and ask them for funds.

They all responded. Through Fuel A Dream, we could reach out to more people,” said Yathaarth Murthy. They managed to source Rs 8.1 lakh in a month and the revival project began on December 7. Malligavad said two earthmovers were hired and the process of desilting of the lake started after weeding. Inlets and outlets were restructured and a bund was created.

“The lake had just 15 per cent water. There were no rains as well. We were worried as to how the children would showcase their project of a lake without much water. But when we started desilting, water started flowing from the inlets and the lake was getting filled,” said Malligavad. The students would work the project from 9 am to 8 pm on the weekends. The team is now looking forward to plant 10,000 saplings sponsored by the school as the second phase of the revival project. On January 29, they will showcase their project at World Federation of United Nations Association’s Mission Possible programme in New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp