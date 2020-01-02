Improve customer satisfaction: BWSSB chief to staffers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath asked all staffers of the water supply department to work towards enhancing consumer satisfaction in 2020. Speaking at a function after releasing the annual ‘technical diary’ at Cauvery Bhavan on Wednesday evening, Girinath said, “We are the service providers. We need to work harder to reduce the unaccounted for water levels in the city. The sewage water being treated too needs to be increased to a great extent.”

Lauding the work by the employees, the chairman pointed out that the New Delhi water board of New Delhi, which has a population of nearly 3 crore, had a staff strength of only 33,000. “We have only 4,000 staff, including 2,200 outsourced staff for a city with a population of over a crore. Each person carries out the role assigned to three staffers,” he said.

Devaraj, general secretary of the Bangalore Jalamandali Abhiyantharara Sangha, appealed to recruit more manpower at the earliest. The Technical Diary 2020 has information pertaining to all aspects of BWSSB water pumping and its Waste Water Treatment Plants, said B M Manjunath, chief public relations officer, BWSSB. “It is an invaluable tome of information pertaining to our schemes,” he said.