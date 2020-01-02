In focus: (in)-law and order 

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Can a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law truly get along? Stereotypes, WhatsApp jokes, movies and TV shows would have you think otherwise, emphasising that the only thing to the relationship between the two is constant squabbling and evil plotting to one-up the other. But this upcoming play in Bengaluru aims to turn this thought on its head by showcasing a new side to the dynamic. Titled Inner Laws, the play has five pairs of mothers-in-law and five corresponding daughters-in-law, and has been written by Poile Sengupta.

Of the five pairs, four are acrimonious with each other, whereas the fifth is the complete opposite, with the two eventually helping in reforming the others as well. “Even though we have the four pairs constantly at loggerheads with each other, their situations are presented in a funny manner that the audience will appreciate,” says Sujatha Balakrishnan, one of the actors, who adds that the format has been inspired by Alexander Pope’s The Rape of the Lock.

“Since this is a mock heroic format too, there’s a lot of exaggeration, but it ends on an optimistic note,” adds the 62-year-old actor. Of the five pairs, the names of eight characters have been drawn from Indian epics, such as Urmila, Mrs Dashrath, Mrs Vasudev, etc. “They represent the conventional harsh affiliation between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law,” says Balakrishnan, explaining that these characters add a modern twist to their namesakes.

For example, following the example of the Ramayana, where Lakshman’s mother criticised his wife Urmila for not accompanying him on his exile, this play too has Mrs Dashrath criticising her daughter-in-law (also named Urmila) for sleeping on a “foam mattresses” while her husband, a sociologist, has gone to Africa.

The names of the fifth duo, however, have not been derived from an epic. Christened Laavanya and Mrs Hrimaan, these Sanskrit-origin names stand for grace and modesty, respectively. “They signify optimism regarding a healthier daughter-in-law and mother-inlaw relationship,” says Balakrishnan. Interestingly, this women-centric play was directed by Devashish Singhal, who says the cast members got along so well that they found it slightly tough to portray characters who had troubled relationships.

“And that ultimately was the goal of the play as well, to squash stereotypes and show that women can be the best of friends as well,” he says. Inner Laws has been presented by Theatre for Change and Urban Chaupaal, and will be staged on Jan 18, 4 pm and 7.30 pm, at Alliance Francaise.