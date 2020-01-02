Man knocked by unknown vehicle dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man died after an unidentifed vehicle knocked him down at PS Junction on Jayamahal Road, on Wednesday evening. Police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased. Police said that the pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle, which sped away after the accident. Pa s s e r s by r u s h e d him to Bowring Hospital, where he succumbed after some time. A case is registered in RT Nagar traffic police station in this connection. Police are also investigating to trace the vehicle.