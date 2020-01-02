Muthoot burglary: Three held, 8 kg gold recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Pulakeshinagar police have arrested three people in connection with the Muthoot Finance burglary case and have seized eight kgs of gold ornaments. In the wee hours of December 22, a gang of burglars had gained entry into the firm located in Cooke Town in Pulakeshinagar by drilling the wall of the toilet. Breaking open the safe, the gang had decamped with 70 kgs of pledged gold ornaments wo r th ab o u t Rs 16 crore. The East division police had formed special teams to crack the case and the team had gone to Delhi, Nepal and other places to nab the accused. It is learnt that the security guard of the firm had gone absconding after the incident and the police were on the lookout for him.

Based on several clues, the police zeroed in on three accused persons and arrested them. Eight kgs of stolen gold ornaments have been recovered from them. “ Investigation has revealed that 12 people were involved in the burglary. The gang, soon after committing the crime had gone to a lodge, and had distributed the loot equally and then had dispersed. We are on the lookout for absconding accused persons,” a senior police officer said.