Police chief bans flying of unmanned objects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Benglauru on Thursday and Friday, the city police have issued prohibitory orders banning flying of all types of unmanned aerial objects. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has issued orders on Wednesday that the ban will be in effect on both the days.

“ln view of the Prime Minister’s visit and for maintaining law and order under the prevailing security scenario, and to avoid untoward incidents, I consider that it is absolutely necessary to ban the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, etc., in the limits of Bengaluru city commissionerate,” the o r d e r stated.