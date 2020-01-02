Home Cities Bengaluru

Ravana's Ramayana

Now in third decade of theatre run, play aims to present the Lanka king in new light, by exploring his devotion for Shiva, music and more

Published: 02nd January 2020

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A story usually comprises a protagonist and a villain, but how does one judge who is right or wrong? The play Poulasthyana Pranaya Kathe deals with this question and is scheduled to be staged on January 5 at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumantha Nagar, Bengaluru. Directed by SV Krishna Sharma, Poulasthyana Pranaya Kathe is based on Latha Vamshi’s novel, which was initially written in Telugu and was later translated in Kannada.

In this play, Ramayana as we know it, is recreated through the eyes of Ravana, who is traditionally the villain of the epic. It tries to reveal a different version of Ravana, who is generally showed in a negative light. The multi-faceted Lanka king was many things: A staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, a musician who created 10 raagas and an expert in playing the veena. Here, Ravana reveals himself in an entirely new light, giving birth to the impression that he is the real hero.

“There is always two sides of to a story but when it comes to our mythological stories, we always hear only one side of the story where the hero kills the villain. Ravana is such an affluent and knowledgeable king that there we forget to explore these different dimensions to him,” says Sharma, a retiredofficial from ISRO who has written and directed the play. It was first performed in 1987 and has finished more than 70 shows in different parts of Karnataka.

Sharma also shares that like always, he will don the role of Ravana in the upcoming play as well, with music composed by Padmacharan. Running for more than 32 years, the show has featured many actors, but 70-year-old Sharma says it has never been an issue to explain to young actors about the different aspects of this mythological epic. “Initially, I had my inhibitions but I realised the young generation is equally interested to know the other side of the story,” he says. Poulasthyana Pranaya Kathe will be staged on January 5, at K.H.Kalasoudha, Hanumanthnagar, 7 pm onwards.

